PPS critic, parent lands spot on State Board of Education

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parent and outspoken critic of Portland Public Schools’ operations has proudly acted as a vocal thorn in the side of school administrators.

Now, Kim Sordyl has landed herself a spot on the Oregon State Board of Education.

She was appointed by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, a Republican, who says he likes how Sordyl, a Democrat, has been holding PPS officials accountable.

“I am a lifelong Democrat,” Sordyl tells KOIN 6 News. “We disagree on social issues, but we’re focused on education.”

Richardson says Sordyl was “the best individual [he] could think of” for the job.

“We’re not delivering on the contract we made to our children to give them a good education,” he said. “Sordyl is not going to sit by and let the status quo continue.”

Sordyl supported Richardson when he ran for secretary of state in 2016.

“We have in common that we want what’s best for students,” she said. “We want stronger education, stronger public education, accountability.”

She even pledged her support for him in a campaign ad:

The mother of 2 became more of a force in the last year as she publicly called for top PPS administrators to step down, including longtime Superintendent Carole Smith.

When issues with lead in the water at district schools bubbled up in 2016, Sordyl clashed with board members on public records, demanding transparency.

She thinks her alliance with the secretary of state’s office will help clear the air.

“As the Secretary of State, [Richardson] could help open public records,” Sordyl said. “Right now, it’s hard to get public records and that needs to change.”

Another thing Richardson can help with, Sordyl said, will be auditing school districts.

“I’m not afraid to stand up for student rights,” Sordyl said. “He’s been seeing the lack of accountability in our school districts and I think he thought I could speak out.”

Sordyl will be filling one of 2 non-voting positions on the State Board of Education. There are 7 other voting members on the board.

She says the news is still sinking in, and she knows there will be a big learning curve.