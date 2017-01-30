PPB, community leaders address Trump’s travel ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At a time of heightened tensions with authorities, a board that oversees excessive force by the Portland Police Bureau is now dissolving.

At a press conference at the North Precinct, PPB Chief Mike Marshman and a series of speakers addressed the immigration issues that roiled to the surface after President Trump’s Executive Order banned travelers from 7 countries.

Marshman made a point of saying the Portland police enforces Portland and Oregon law, but does not enforce federal law — including immigration.

—

In 2014, the Department of Justice required the city to create an independent team to oversee the police. This came after officials found the department to have used excessive force.

The city complied and filled the team with leaders in the community. But that agreement was only for 2 years, and now time is up.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said the board worked hard, but it was a messy operation.

“Well they did put forward 50 recommendations, and we’re going to take a look at those recommendations. I feel like communications between the oversight committee, the city and the DOJ was a real challenge over the last two years. We’re going to [do] our best to honor their work,” said Michael Cox, spokesman for Wheeler.

Wheeler’s team is in talks with the DOJ and community leaders to create a different oversight solution to the police department. What that’s going to look like is not clear yet.