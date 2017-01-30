‘Portland’s Resistance’ co-leader charged with sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ‘Portland’s Resistance’ co-leader, who has led several protests including one that involved high school students, is now accused of sexual abuse.

Formal charges against Micah Rhodes were filed on Saturday while he was being held at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail in northeast Portland, KOIN 6 News has learned.

According to jail records, Rhodes now faces four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. His bail for the new sex crimes case is set at $20,000.

Officials confirmed Rhodes came to the attention of police in 2015 and detectives within the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crime Unit were assigned to lead the investigation.

The charges involve a juvenile victim, according to law enforcement. Specific details of the case were not immediately provided; however, sources tell KOIN 6 News that Rhodes had sexual contact with a minor in Gresham and Troutdale.

Police said they could not comment on the case because of state privacy laws regarding minors.

Rhodes was most recently arrested on January 25 following protests in downtown Portland. It was his second arrest during a large demonstration.

Rhodes is also an organizer for Don’t Shoot PDX. In November, he joined then Portland Mayor Charlie Hales and current police Chief Mike Marshman at a press conference to address a riot that caused more than $1 million in damages to city and private property.

In addition to the new sex crimes case, Rhodes is also being held in jail on a hold issued by Oregon Youth Authority (OYA). The agency is reportedly looking into allegations that he violated his parole.

KOIN 6 News has attempted to contact OYA regarding the recent jail detainer, but we’ve not heard back from them.

According to court records, on Nov. 22, Rhodes was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer following his arrest on Nov. 21 during a large gathering downtown. The district attorney’s office issued a “no complaint” – meaning the case would not be prosecuted – at Rhodes’ arraignment.

Rhodes was later cited on Nov. 30 for failing to obey a police officer for the same event that lead to his arrest.

In November, the Oregon chapter of the ALCU wrote a letter to Hales and Marshman identifying Rhodes as a member of Portland’s Resistance and described him as “well-known.”

KOIN 6 News has learned that Rhodes will be arraigned – via video – on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center before Judge Stephen K. Bushong.

A family member declined to comment on the allegations.