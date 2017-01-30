New tip in case of Kentuckian missing since 2015

Related Coverage Kentucky man missing in SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a Kentucky man, last seen in southwest Washington in October 2015, is hoping a picture that just surfaced will be an important clue in finding him.

Austin Oldfield was planning to spend two weeks camping in that area. He last contacted his girlfriend by text message on September 17, 2015.

That was the last contact family and friends had with the then-38-year-old Louisville resident.

He was last seen by 2 hunters who say he seemed disoriented before he ran back into the woods. Oldfield’s sister, Pamela Dixon, said those hunters said he was thirsty and lost.

“They wanted to show him to the road, they wanted to physically take him to the road out of the woods,” Dixon told KOIN 6 News via Skype. “I think maybe he got spooked, he turned and ran back towards the woods.”

Dixon, who lives in Florida, said they hadn’t had any information in about a year and their hope was dwindling.

Then, she said, “a couple of weeks ago I finally got information from the sheriff’s office” about a father and daughter who gave Oldfield a ride around the same time and the daughter took a pictures of him getting out of their truck near the town of Trout Lake.

“He flagged them down and they gave him a ride to the Indian Heaven berry fields, which is close to Trout Lake,” she said.

Dixon said the shirt in the picture taken by the people who gave him a ride is the same shirt Oldfield was seen wearing in a previous picture.

Oldfield didn’t say anything to them about his car, which deputies found miles away.

At that time, Skamania County deputies said they found an older, black Saturn sedan with Kentucky plates on an old spur road near Lone Butte, in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Witnesses said it had been there for about two weeks.

A 5-day search for Oldfield began in mid-October 2015. More than 100 search-and-rescue volunteers looked for him, but the search was suspended after no clues were discovered.

“That means we searched the wrong area,” said Dixon. “But the father and daughter who gave him a ride took him out of a remote area with no cell coverage to an area that is fairly well traveled.”

She added her brother had a job in Kentucky and was in a band.

Oldfield’s family said most of the tips they’ve gotten about his disappearance have come through a Facebook page they set up — Austin Oldfield: Facts about the Search

She described her brother as “pretty unconventional,” and said he would be turning 40 soon.

“I hope my brother is alive and I hope that someone has seen him,” Dixon said. “It’s been a difficult road for his family.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

KOIN 6 News reporters Dan Tilkin and Amy Frazier contributed to this report.