Man dies at hospital after fatal Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police say two people were shot in Salem, and one of them died at a hospital.

Salem police Lt. Dave Okada says witnesses told police late Sunday that someone on foot fired gunshots at a light-colored jeep. The jeep and the person on foot both left before officers arrived.

While investigators were at the scene, a vehicle pulled up to a hospital with two people who had been shot. Okada says a man died at the hospital and another person was treated for gunshot wounds.

Police have yet to release the identities of anyone involved.