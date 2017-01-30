IRCO volunteers ‘my way of making difference’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Karley Laverty hasn’t been protesting — no sign waving or screaming in the wake of new restrictions on immigrants to America. But in her own way what she has been doing speaks very loudly.

She’s a volunteer at the Immigration and Refugee Community Organization. For the last year-and-a-half she’s spent one day a week helping a Vietnamese student learn English.

“I haven’t been at the airport but this is my way of making a difference and having a purpose to wake up and help somebody,” Laverty told KOIN 6 News.

IRCO runs 150 different programs to help new arrivals assimilate. Their classes for new arrivals to America include everything from a Pre-Employment Training Class to other programs on child care and health care among many others.

Last year, 650 volunteers at the Immigration and Refugee Community Organization put in more than 16,000 hours of time to help people from other countries become acclimated to life in the US.

In the last several weeks, the interest in volunteering has gone dramatically up. Since November many Portland area residents have made their voices heard. Volunteer coordinator Olivia Katbi Smith says there’s been an unprecedented surge in volunteer applications.

“People want to help,” Katbi Smith said. “They see the stuff on the news and in the media and they want to do something and volunteering or donating is the best way to help.”

In big numbers, many Americans have chosen to protest by volunteering.