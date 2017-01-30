Day 3: Wall, immigration ban protests continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third round of protests are planned for Portland on Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on constructing a wall along the Mexican border and banning immigrants from 7 Muslim-majority nations.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Prior to that, he signed an executive order advancing his campaign promise for a southern border wall.

On Saturday, a judge temporarily restrained parts of the executive order, barring deportations.

The “No Ban, No Wall” rally is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. and go until 2 p.m. in Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, according to event organizers.

The past two days of protests have taken place at Portland International Airport.