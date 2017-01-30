Cold blast coming, more winter weather possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your gloves and jackets out again, because another cold blast is moving into the Portland area.

Cold air from Canada will pour into Oregon and Washington Tuesday with easterly winds picking up through the Gorge Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.

Expect a big drop in temperatures Wednesday with valley and metro highs only in the mid to upper 30s. A low pressure system will interact with the colder air in place.

The first round of moisture arrives Wednesday, but it doesn’t look very significant. This means we’ll be cold, but shower activity should be limited.

As of now, it doesn’t look like we will see much more than snow flurries in the valley, with most of the snow focused on the mountains and perhaps in the Gorge.

The cold air stays in place Thursday but it still looks mainly dry for most of the day. Any moisture that moves in would have the potential to fall as a sleet/snow mix.

Thursday night into Friday brings a more significant chance of winter precipitation as a better dose of moisture moves in with a front lifting through the area. Warm air will be moving in aloft, but easterly winds will keep temperatures much colder at the surface for the Gorge and northern portions of the valley.

This means we could be more likely see sleet/freezing rain instead of snow.

Keep in mind the forecast could change, but for now, it looks like the most significant impacts hold off until Thursday overnight and Friday.

Stay in close touch with the KOIN 6 Weather Team as we work out the details