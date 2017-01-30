Car2Go adds Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its PDX fleet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Users of the ride-sharing program car2go can now start using Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The company announced the new vehicles will be offered to its users starting Monday.

The vehicles include the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA and the GLA 4-door.

The company says the “new vehicles comfortably seat more people and cargo” and “they’re also equipped with new features” that include rear view camera, Blind Spot Assist, heated seats, Bluetooth technology, and satellite radio.

Car2go has not said how many new vehicles it has added to its fleet, but a check of the car2go app at 5 a.m. Monday showed 8 new Mercedes-Benz vehicles available in the Portland service area.

A new pricing structure was also announced on Monday. In an email to users, the company said the $.041 per minute rate will expire March 31.

There is also a new rental process, which must be done exclusively on a user’s smartphone.