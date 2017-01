MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A boater found a woman’s body in the Multnomah Channel Monday afternoon, deputies said.

The boater made the report around 12:45 p.m. and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies were sent to the area to recover the body.

A death investigation is underway.

The woman’s body will be turned over to the medical examiner.

