PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman says one of her car windows was shot out by an angry passenger on Highway 22 on Friday.

Heather House told Polk County officials that she was driving near Highway 99 when she was cut off by another driver around 4:45 p.m. The car drove up next to her and a man in the passenger seat shot out her windows.

The car was described as a Honda or a similar car with tinted windows. A man with a black beard was driving.

