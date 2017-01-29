Video: Crews battle fire at Molalla glass company

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battled a fire at Superior Glass Works in Molalla on Saturday night.

The Molalla Fire Department was called to 31816 S. Ona Way around 8:20 p.m., and when they arrived, flames were visible through portions of the building’s steel roof.

After learning of several 55-gallon barrels of hazardous flammable materials inside the building, firefighters worked to prevent them from burning or escaping. The materials at risk were used to create fiberglass.

Eventually, the fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.

Other local fire departments, including a Hazmat team, assisted the Molalla Fire Department.

Video above courtesy of Paul Smith.