Second day of protests planned at PDX airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second day of protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from 7 Muslim-majority countries is scheduled to take place at Portland International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The “No Ban No Wall” event is set to start at 2 p.m. at PDX.

At least 200 people have committed to going on the event’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the airport in opposition to an executive order from Trump’s ban on immigration from 7 Muslim-majority nations. The executive order forced airlines to turn away passengers, and hundreds to be detained at airports across the U.S. The order was signed on Friday.

A federal judge in New York temporarily restrained the order on Saturday evening. The judge’s ruling barred the U.S. from deporting people form nations subject to Trump’s travel ban.

Sunday’s event calls for demonstrators to “show solidarity against racist and ethnic travel bans.”