Portland hospitals seeing increased child flu cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The country is right in the thick of a nasty flu season. For adults, it started earlier, but for children, according to some Portland hospitals, the season is about to peak.

At emergency hospitals all around the country, and in Portland, flu cases in children are just beginning to ramp up.

Registered nurse with Randall Children’s Hospital Zander Brown said, “Kids may have been delayed a little bit because of the snow keeping them home, keeping them from spreading things to each other.”

Brown said it’s not just the flu that’s filling up emergency rooms. It’s also other infectious viruses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“RSV would just be a really bad cold that would act [to] keep us coughing and congested for a couple weeks. But for a little kid, 6 years or younger? They may need to be hospitalized,” said Brown.

Brown said on average the children’s emergency room sees about 80 to 100 patients a day. Most of them are due to infectious disease like the flu.

“The biggest thing you can do to prevent these kinds of things is washing your hands. And if you’re sick, stay away from other people. That means making the tough decision to keep your child out of school if he or she is sick,” said Brown.