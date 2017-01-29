Photos: #MuslimBan protests at airports across US

A federal judge in New York later issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s travel ban

Demonstrators embrace in front of the arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport during demonstrations against President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests broke out this weekend at airports across the U.S. after an executive order from President Donald Trump barred citizens from 7 Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days.

On Saturday, a federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Protesters across the country cheered the judge’s ruling.

Check out the gallery below to view photographs from some of those protests at airports across the country.

