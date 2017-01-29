Oregon leaders ‘outraged’ by Trump immigration order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Jeff Merkley released statements Sunday, denouncing President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Their statements were released as protesters flooded Portland International Airport for the second day to take a stand against the immigration ban.

Sen. Merkley wrote he was “outraged” by the order:

“Slamming our doors shut and building walls is an affront to our American values and a danger to our security. America has been a beacon of hope to the world precisely because we celebrate ethnic and religious diversity. We have not always succeeded, but we have always aspired to meet our ideals. Donald Trump’s dark vision does not reflect the American people, and sends the wrong message to the world. I stand with everyone affected, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are and must always be better than this.” – Sen. Merkley

Gov. Brown released the following statement:

“President Trump’s recent Executive Orders that divide and discriminate do not reflect the values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution or the principles we stand for as Oregonians. In Oregon, where thousands have fought for and demanded equality, we can not and will not retreat. As Governor, I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home. My staff is studying the recent Executive Orders to determine what effects they may have on Oregonians, and I will explore options to keep Oregon a safe place for everyone. I am also in contact with the Port of Portland and local authorities and am prepared to assist if necessary. Now, more than ever, we must stand together, guided by the enduring belief in freedom, liberty, and justice for all, and make our voices heard.” – Gov. Brown