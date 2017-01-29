2 carjacking suspects arrested, 1 remains at large

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects accused of stealing a car from a Seaside home Saturday were arrested after a pursuit in Beaverton a day later, and a third suspect remains on the loose, according to deputies.

Autumn Brelin, 20, Cyrus Grabenhorst, 22, and Jacob Terrill, 30, allegedly stole a 2015 white Subaru Outback and a credit card while burglarizing the Seaside home on Saturday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, police in Seaside notified Washington County sheriff’s deputies that the stolen credit card had been used at a North Plains Chevron.

A deputy then spotted the stolen Subaru going east on Hwy 26, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy and officers with Beaverton Police Dept. tried pulling the Subaru over at SW Cedar Hills Boulevard and SW Park Way, but the car failed to stop.

The 3 people inside reportedly led authorities on a chase south on Cedar Hills Boulevard and ran a red light on SW Walker Road. Deputies then decided to stop the pursuit because “they did not want to endanger the public.”

Minutes later, witnesses began calling 911 to report a suspicious car near NW 174th Terrace and NW Bernard Place, deputies said. The callers said the stolen car had been abandoned in the street and 3 suspects ran off in different directions.

Brelin was arrested less than an hour later after deputies saw her walking down the street. A Beaverton police K9 tracked down Grabenhorst who was also arrested.

Terrill is still at large, deputies said. They are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Anyone with information on Terrill’s whereabouts should call 503.629.0111.