Protest brews at PDX after Trump immigration order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest is brewing near the Portland International Airport in response to Donald Trump’s executive order that forces airlines to turn away passengers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

TriMet said red line MAX services is disrupted due to the gathering of protesters at the PDX station.

MAX Red Line service disrupted at Portland International Airport due to protest. Use shuttle buses between PDX and Mt. Hood MAX Station. — TriMet (@trimet) January 28, 2017

Activist group Portland’s Resistance shared a call to action on Facebook for people to meet at PDX at 3 p.m. They said they did not organize the event, but are encouraging people to attend.

