Protest brews at PDX after Trump immigration order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest is brewing near the Portland International Airport in response to Donald Trump’s executive order that forces airlines to turn away passengers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.
TriMet said red line MAX services is disrupted due to the gathering of protesters at the PDX station.
Activist group Portland’s Resistance shared a call to action on Facebook for people to meet at PDX at 3 p.m. They said they did not organize the event, but are encouraging people to attend.
KOIN has a crew on the way and will have more information when it becomes available.