Police look for stabbing suspect who fled scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing on SW 5th Ave. and Washington St. Saturday evening.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect is a dark-skinned man in his 40s with long brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a grey coat and was armed with a “lock back” knife. They said he was likely with some other men, who may all be homeless, when he fled the area.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 503-823-0400.