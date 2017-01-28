Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall

The musicians frequently collaborate

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.

In this September 1993 file photo, members of the grunge band Pearl Jam celebrate their MTV award for best group video, one of four awards the band won, for their video teen suicide lament, "Jeremy," at the MTV Video Music Awards. The band, formed in 1990, has sold an estimated 60 million records worldwide and is considered one of the most influential bands of the 1990s. (AP file)
Members of the grunge group Pearl Jam celebrate their MTV award for best group video, one of four awards the band won, for their video teen suicide lament, “Jeremy,” at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre at Universal City, Calif., Sept. 2, 1993. They are, left to right, Stone Gossard, Dave Abrunnsee, Jeff Ament, and lead singer Eddie Vedder. (AP Photo/ Kvork Djansezian)

Young and Pearl Jam memorably joined forces to play Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 1993. Pearl Jam regularly covers the song on tour. Members of the band played on Young’s 1995 album “Mirror Ball.”

The Hall also announced Friday that Jackson Browne will induct folk legend Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present fellow progressive rockers Yes at the April 7 ceremony in New York.

Presenters for other inductees Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey and Nile Rogers haven’t been announced.