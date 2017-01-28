Multnomah Co. officials hear reports of ICE activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County officials released a statement Saturday saying they have had reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have detained people at the Mutlnomah County Courthouse.

Officials say in the past 2 weeks, there had been an increase in reports of ICE activity in and around the courthouse. They do not know if the reports reflect an actual increase in ICE activity.

The statement was signed by county chair Deborah Kafoury, Judge Nan Waller, Sheriff Mike Reese, court Vice Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and commissioners Loretta Smith, Sharon Meieran and Lori Stegman. They said they do not condone anything that increases fear in people who are seeking justice at the courthouse.

They worry that people will be too afraid to go there.

“This is devastating for the people accessing our services, and in many cases, counterproductive to a lawful community. We encourage ICE to recognize courthouses as sensitive locations and consider these impacts,” the statement said.

Based on a policy introduced on December 22, 2016, the sheriff’s office does not allow ICE access to non-public areas of the courthouse. The department also doesn’t hold people in the county jail for ICE.

The policy made Multnomah County a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Congressman Earl Blumenauer shared a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon as well, saying his office is monitoring the situation in Portland. He said he will do everything he can to “fight against this cruel action and to make sure our constitution, laws, and moral responsibilities are respected and upheld.”

He also wrote: “I can’t help but think with deep sadness of the words on the Statue of Liberty, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free.’ The United States should be doing more, not less to help our world’s most vulnerable.”

KOIN reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and they were not prepared to comment on the reports.