‘La La Land’ takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards

"Zootopia" won for best animated feature

SANDY COHEN, The Associated Press Published:
En esta imagen difundida por Lionsgate, Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone en una escena de "La La Land". La película recibió 14 nominaciones al Oscar el martes 24 de enero del 2017, incluyendo en las categorías de mejor película, actriz, actor y dirección. La ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia, en su 89na edición, será el 26 de febrero. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate vía AP)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “La La Land” has won top honors at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The guild recognized the candy-colored musical with its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production at a ceremony Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California.

For seven of the past eight years, the winner of the producers’ Zanuck prize has gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year was an exception: “The Big Short” won the guild award, while “Spotlight” got the Oscar.

The Oscar nominees for best picture announced earlier this past week echoed the producers’ best picture nominees, with the exception of “Deadpool,” which made the cut with producers but not the film academy.

“Zootopia” won the Producers Guild prize for animated feature.