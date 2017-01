PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence responded to a Northeast Portland neighborhood after a report someone inside a home fired a gun.

Both the Portland police SERT squad and the Crisis Negotiation Team went to the scene in the 4800 block of NE Mallory Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

During this incident, NE Alberta Street is closed between MLK and Williams Avenue.

