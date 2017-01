PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cigarette carelessly discarded caused $190,000 in damage to a Southeast Portland home in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire at 7435 SE Henderson broke out around 1:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said. Heavy fire was coming from the side of the home when firefighters arrived, but all 3 people in the house got out safely before crews got to the scene.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze.