Another anti-Trump protests marches through Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another in a string of anti-Trump protests marched through the streets of Northeast Portland Saturday morning after beginning with speeches outside the Oregon Convention Center.

Chanting “No Justice, No Peace,” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now,” the group gathered around 10 a.m. Saturday for the protest.

KOIN 6 News will have more information about this march later.

NOW: Anti-Trump protests continue in Portland. This time, at the Oregon Convention Center, in front of Dr. King's statue. pic.twitter.com/NtrxWxJzUr — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) January 28, 2017

This march comes on the heels of a flurry of Executive Orders from President Trump in his first week of office — including one on Friday that banned immigrants from certain countries — except Christians in Syria — from traveling to the United States.

Airlines reported having to deny passage to a number of people who would now not be let into the United States, and airports around the world were working to adhere to the new US rules.

Trump’s executive order suspends all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. The State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim-majority nations. The order also calls for Homeland Security and State department officials, along with the director of national intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that don’t provide it. The order says the government will give countries 60 days to start providing the information or citizens from those countries will be barred from traveling to the United States.

The temporary ban extends to foreigners with visas and people with green cards. Anyone who was abroad when the executive order was signed is now barred from coming back to the country for at least three months. There is an exemption for people whose entry into the country is deemed in the nation’s interest, but it’s unclear how that exemption may be applied.

Barring any travel to the U.S. from those seven countries, even temporarily, appears to at least partially fulfill a campaign promise Trump made to ban Muslims from coming to the United States until assurances can be made that visitors are properly vetted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PORTLAND: Lots of different groups here. Many marching against Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/tLdNnZPU7E — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) January 28, 2017