1 wounded in SE Portland gang shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives assigned to the city’s gang unit have detained several potential suspects and witnesses to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland that injured one individual.

The shooting was reported Saturday around 1:14 a.m. near the area of Southeast 9th and Southeast Sandy Blvd.

Officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team (GET) happened to be in the area and heard multiple gunshots ring out.

Within a matter of moments, police saw several people running from the area. Police confirm several of the people running reportedly had firearms in their hands.

Dozens of units from across the city’s three main precincts responded to help with a search for additional suspects and witnesses and potential evidence.

The all clear was given around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to break down the police crime scene tape.

The victim who was shot is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers on scene said some of the people involved in the shooting are known gang associates.

Police are asking for people with cellphone video of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not talked to police is asked to call 503-823-3333.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.