School time capsule buried 25 years ago is MIA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leiser School students and alumni were surprised by the contents of a time capsule that was buried 25 years ago — nothing.

When everyone gathered around the brick column where the capsule was buried in 1992, they expected to be reunited with old items, but instead found an empty space.

Attendees said they remembered putting bits of memorabilia from the time in it, including film strips, cassette tapes, class photos and pennants.

Despite the missing time capsule, former students still had a good time, according to Amanda Richter with the Vancouver School District. They got to see old friends and reminisce about their time at school together.

“Today was pretty special,even though there was nothing in the time capsule, it was still really cool,” former student Ingela Martinson said.

Where the contents of the time capsule are now is a mystery, but school officials aren’t sure if they will investigate.