OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 64-year-old Oregon City man will spend the next 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old.

Roy Allen Richards was convicted earlier this month on 10 counts of 1st-degree sex abuse. The initial investigation by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began July 13, 2016.

Authorities turned the case over to Oregon City police, since the crimes happened there.

Richards’ 10-year term means he must spend at least 6 years 3 months in prison.