Oregon to consider fees on rafters, kayakers

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials are considering imposing fees on people who use kayaks, rafts and other non-motorized watercraft on the state’s public waterways.

The Mail Tribune reports that fees charged to boaters with motorized vessels currently cover most of the cost of upkeep for Oregon’s boat ramps, other marine facilities and marine patrols. The Oregon State Marine Board is asking state lawmakers to charge non-motorized boaters a permit fee that would be used for the same purpose.

The program proposed by the marine board would also fund expanded services for non-motorized boat facilities and patrols.

A one-week permit for non-motorized boating would cost $4, an annual permit would cost $12 and a two-year permit would cost $20.

Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey says legislation outlining the program does not yet have a sponsor.