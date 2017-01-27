Oregon Democrats unite against DeVos nomination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Democrats are uniting against President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Senator Jeff Merkley, Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the 1 World Trade Center in Portland.

They are expected to voice their concerns and present a petition that received more than 1.4 million signatures from concerned Americans.

