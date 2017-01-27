‘Hamilton’ cast members to sing at Super Bowl

They will sing "America the Beautiful"

Phillipa Soo, foreground left, and Renee Elise Goldsberry, center, and the cast of "Hamilton," winners of the 2016 award for best musical, perform at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” will sing “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, “America the Beautiful” has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newtown, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The “Hamilton” cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

Actors from Broadway's "Hamilton", Jasmine Cephas Jones, from left, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry attend the 6th Annual Elly Awards at the Plaza Hotel on Monday, June 20, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
