Deputy charged with harassment after Bend fender-bender

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy accused of grabbing a woman’s arm after a fender-bender crash has been charged with harassment.

District Attorney John Hummel says the deputy, Bradley Wright, was off-duty when the crash occurred Dec. 24 outside a Bend Fred Meyer.

When the drivers left their vehicles to assess the damage, Wright allegedly caused bruising by aggressively grabbing the 67-year-old woman’s arm.

Sheriff Shane Nelson says he appreciates the thorough investigation by Bend police and the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. An internal investigation is also underway.