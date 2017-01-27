AR-15 kills Chinese New Year’s celebrant

GARDEN HOME, Ore. (KOIN) — A Chinese New Year’s celebration ended in tragedy when an AR-15 rifle discharged and killed a 20-year-old man.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. A group of 4 people were at a residence in the Frank Estate Apartments to celebrate.

A 28-year-old who lived at the apartment decided to show the AR-15 to the group. Authorities said he unloaded the gun and passed it around. But when he was re-loading it, it went off and shot the 20-year-old in the abdomen.

They immediately called 911 and began to render medical aid to the man, but he was dead on arrival at OHSU.

His parents live in another country and authorities are working to contact them.

The case remains under investigation, but no charges have yet been filed. Initial indications showed neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in this incident, officials said.