Bar, salon, barbershop, adult store hit in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least four businesses along Southeast Division Street were burglarized or vandalized early Friday morning.

A bar and nail salon in the 2100 block of Southeast Division had front-glass entry doors broken. In the 3000 block of Southeast Division, Rudy’s Barbershop had its vintage front door kicked in by at least one intruder who tried accessing the till. A boutique adult store in the 3200 block of Southeast Division had its glass door broken.

In each case police said it appears the suspect or suspects used a rock to break the glass.

Three of the cases are being investigated as burglaries and one is being investigated as a criminal mischief because it does not appear entry was made, according to police.

At the bar in the 2100 block, police report a very small amount of cash was stolen.

Olive Guajardo, the manager of Rudy’s Barbershop, said the neighborhood business association has seen an increase in petty crime. Several employees have had car windows smashed out. She told KOIN 6 News that some of the small businesses in the area have seen an increase in shoplifting as well.

According to data provided by the City of Portland, from Jan. 22, 2016 and Jan 21, 2017, there were 25 cases of larceny, which includes theft of property, car prowls, and thefts of bikes; 6 cases of burglary, and 1 assault.

Second-degree burglary is a Class-C felony in Oregon.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call 503.823.3333.