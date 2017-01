SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old was shot in Salem Friday afternoon, Salem police confirmed.

The child’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are working to determine how the shooting occurred and whether it was accidental.

They do not have any outstanding suspects and no one is in custody.

SALEM SHOOTING: Just spoke with an employee at Builder's Hardware. He says shooting did not happen at the store, but out back by apts. — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) January 27, 2017