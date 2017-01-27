1 stabbed outside Voodoo Doughnuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- Central precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened near Voodoo Donuts.

The stabbing was reported Friday around 5:14 a.m. along Southwest 3rd Ave.

Officers say that one person, a homeless man, was injured and transported to OHSU with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell us that it appears there was a disturbance between the victim and his assailant. The stabbing was reported by employees at the doughnut shop, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.3333