Wife of slain Malheur occupier to continue his work

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KOIN) — It was one year ago, a turning point in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, when LaVoy Finicum, the outspoken voice of the movement, was shot and killed by Oregon State Police.
He and others were on their way to the town of John Day to hold a public meeting. Now, with fear looming in the small town, his widow is going through with that meeting.
Jeanette Finicum said it’s hard to believe that it has been a year since her husband’s death.
“It’s gone by very quickly,” she said.
The Death of LaVoy Finicum
A snowy stretch of U.S. 395 between John Day and Burns is where LaVoy Finicum was shot and killed after barreling past a blockade and in to a snowbank. The shooting was deemed justified.
Jeanette Finicum remembers taking a phone call that night.
“Someone said that there had been an incident and that someone had been hurt. I immediately tried to call LaVoy repeatedly, and there was no answer,” she said.
She was at their daughter’s basketball game in Arizona.
“It was kind of a horrific way to hear that he had been murdered.”
At the beginning of that 41-day takeover, LaVoy Finicum said he’d die for the cause, fighting back against what he called overreach of the federal government when it comes to land rights.
“I believe my husband felt that freedom and the liberties that were being lost were of value and that he needed to stand for them,” Jeanette Finicum said.
Jeanette Finicum told KOIN 6 News her late husband never made a mention that it was his intent or plan to go to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
“As it was proven in court, no, that’s not why he went up there,” she said.
She was afraid for her husband saying, “I was like any wife wanting their husband to come home.”
He never did, and now, Jeanette Finicum is holding a rally at the Grant County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Moving Forward
“We as a family have decided to move forward with his mission of educating about the principals of liberty, private property rights and the importance of life,” she said.
It’s a decision that seemingly has a community split.
In John Day, a town of roughly 1700, there are people who do not want Finicum or this rally taking place in their backyard.
Within an hour of arriving in town, KOIN 6 News’ Cole Miller heard that exact sentiment with people also reaching out on social media, saying there’s an element of danger and a toxic nature with this coming to town.
There’s also the factor of fear and intimidation, so much so that no one wanted to go on camera to talk about it.
“There’s nothing to be afraid of. My family and I are not anarchists. We don’t belong to a militia; my husband didn’t belong to a militia. We’re good Americans, patriots and good loving people,” she said.
She continued, “No, you know, we have to find a way to have our messages heard in a peaceful way, and I think the government overreacted.”
For now, Finicum will push on with her late husband’s message.
“I think it’s a message that is resonating again, and I think people want to hear it. So, as long as people want to hear it, we’ll be speaking out, probably the rest of my life.”
KOIN 6 News tried reaching out to Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer, who has also played a controversial role in this whole thing, showing support for the takeover.
Some worry about how he’ll act with this event in John Day. His office had no comment.
