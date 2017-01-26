Wife of slain Malheur occupier to continue his work

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KOIN) — It was one year ago, a turning point in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, when LaVoy Finicum, the outspoken voice of the movement, was shot and killed by Oregon State Police.

He and others were on their way to the town of John Day to hold a public meeting. Now, with fear looming in the small town, his widow is going through with that meeting.

Jeanette Finicum said it’s hard to believe that it has been a year since her husband’s death.

“It’s gone by very quickly,” she said.

The Death of LaVoy Finicum

A snowy stretch of U.S. 395 between John Day and Burns is where LaVoy Finicum was shot and killed after barreling past a blockade and in to a snowbank. The shooting was deemed justified.

Jeanette Finicum remembers taking a phone call that night.

“Someone said that there had been an incident and that someone had been hurt. I immediately tried to call LaVoy repeatedly, and there was no answer,” she said.

She was at their daughter’s basketball game in Arizona.

“It was kind of a horrific way to hear that he had been murdered.”

At the beginning of that 41-day takeover, LaVoy Finicum said he’d die for the cause, fighting back against what he called overreach of the federal government when it comes to land rights.

“I believe my husband felt that freedom and the liberties that were being lost were of value and that he needed to stand for them,” Jeanette Finicum said.

Jeanette Finicum told KOIN 6 News her late husband never made a mention that it was his intent or plan to go to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

“As it was proven in court, no, that’s not why he went up there,” she said.

She was afraid for her husband saying, “I was like any wife wanting their husband to come home.”

He never did, and now, Jeanette Finicum is holding a rally at the Grant County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Moving Forward

“We as a family have decided to move forward with his mission of educating about the principals of liberty, private property rights and the importance of life,” she said.

It’s a decision that seemingly has a community split.

In John Day, a town of roughly 1700, there are people who do not want Finicum or this rally taking place in their backyard.

Within an hour of arriving in town, KOIN 6 News’ Cole Miller heard that exact sentiment with people also reaching out on social media, saying there’s an element of danger and a toxic nature with this coming to town.

There’s also the factor of fear and intimidation, so much so that no one wanted to go on camera to talk about it.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of. My family and I are not anarchists. We don’t belong to a militia; my husband didn’t belong to a militia. We’re good Americans, patriots and good loving people,” she said.

She continued, “No, you know, we have to find a way to have our messages heard in a peaceful way, and I think the government overreacted.”

For now, Finicum will push on with her late husband’s message.

“I think it’s a message that is resonating again, and I think people want to hear it. So, as long as people want to hear it, we’ll be speaking out, probably the rest of my life.”

KOIN 6 News tried reaching out to Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer, who has also played a controversial role in this whole thing, showing support for the takeover.

Some worry about how he’ll act with this event in John Day. His office had no comment.

Occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., is seen from atop an old fire lookout on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) A Dont Tread On Me flag flies at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, near Burns, Ore. A small, armed group has been occupying the remote national wildlife refuge in Oregon for a week to protest federal land use policies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Ammon Bundy speaks to reporters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) Cowboy Dwane Ehmer, of Irrigon Ore., a supporter of the group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, rides his horse at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, near Burns, Ore. Three Oregon sheriffs met with leaders of an armed group to try to persuade them to end their occupation of the federal wildlife refuge after many local residents made it plain that's what they want. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) An overview of the location of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge (KOIN) Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge after meeting with Harney County Sheriff David Ward Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Ryan Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, walks to a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Harney County Sheriff David Ward arrives to a community meeting at the Harney County fairgrounds Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Burns, Ore. With the takeover entering its fourth day Wednesday, authorities had not removed the group of roughly 20 people from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon's high desert country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A member of the group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters stands next to a fire Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. Cheers erupted Wednesday evening at a packed community meeting in rural Oregon when a sheriff said it was time for a small, armed group occupying the national wildlife refuge to "pick up and go home." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Georgia Marshall, a rancher, expresses her opinion during a community meeting with Harney County Sheriff David Ward Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Burns, Ore. With the takeover entering its fourth day Wednesday, authorities had not removed the group of roughly 20 people from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon's high desert country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Merlin Rupp, 80, voices his opinion to Harney County Sheriff David Ward during a community meeting at the Harney County fairgrounds Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Burns, Ore. With the takeover entering its fourth day Wednesday, authorities had not removed the group of roughly 20 people from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon's high desert country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Residents raise their hands as Harney County Sheriff David Ward addresses their concerns at a community meeting at the Harney County fairgrounds Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Harney County Sheriff David Ward listens to concerns during a community meeting at the Harney County fairgrounds Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Burns, Ore. With the takeover entering its fourth day Wednesday, authorities had not removed the group of roughly 20 people from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon's high desert country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona, who is part of the group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge speaks with reporters during a news conference at the the refuge Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) An American flag is shown at the front entrance to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, near Burns, Ore. Law enforcement took no action Monday against the group numbering close to two dozen who were upset about the imprisonment of father-and-son ranchers who set fire to federal land.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks with reporters during a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Buildings at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge are seen near Burns, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. Protesters are occupying the refuge to object to a prison sentence for local ranchers for burning federal land. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) Members of the anti-government protest group near Burns watch from above in a tower. (KOIN) Cowboy Dwane Ehmer, of Irrigon, Ore., a supporter of the group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, walks his horse Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. The group has said repeatedly that local people should control federal lands, but critics say the lands are already managed to help everyone from ranchers to recreationalists. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge after meeting with Harney County Sheriff David Ward Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Cowboy Dwane Ehmer, of Irrigon Ore., rides his horse at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A tarp now covers the sign at the Malheur refuge. "Ranchers unite, Obama pardon Hammonds," Jan. 11, 2016 (KOIN) Mark Heckert of Puyallup said he studied at Oregon State and frequented the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge wants the militia out, Jan. 11, 2016 (KOIN) Environmentalists protest the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation near Burns, Oregon. (KOIN) Ammon Bundy sits at a desk he's using at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. Bundy is the leader of an armed group occupying a national wildlife refuge to protest federal land policies. The leader of an armed group occupying the refuge met briefly with a federal agent Friday, but left because the agent wouldn't talk with him in front of the media. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) Ryan Bundy, right, gestures in front of a sign at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in near Burns, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Bundy, part of an armed group occupying the refuge to protest federal land policies, says the sign will be displayed on a road leading to the area. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum, the de facto spokesman for the militia at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was killed after a confrontation with FBI and Oregon State Police on Tuesday. (KOIN) A caravan of FBI vehicles seen leaving the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, January 28, 2016. (Las Vegas Review Journal) A law enforcement roadblock near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Jan. 31, 2016 (KOIN) A convoy of armored vehicles and SUVs rolls past a barricade on the road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)