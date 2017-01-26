Unhappy patient charged for pulling gun on chiropractor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of attempting to kill his former chiropractor.

Kyle Allan Cleys will be arraigned on Thursday at the Multnomah County Justice Center. Records show he posted 10% of his $275,000 bail on January 23.

He was arrested on Jan. 14 after North Precinct officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2100 block of Northeast Broadway. The initial report indicated that he walked into a medical office and pulled a gun, according to police.

When police arrived, they found Cleys being held down on the ground by another man. It appeared, police said, that the men had been struggling.

Police found a total of 10 rounds of .38 caliber special ammunition inside Cleys’ jacket pocket, according to court documents. A .38 SPL Ruger LCR recover was also recovered by police. Records show it was “loaded to capacity with five rounds.”

Investigators determined that Cleys and the chiropractor have had a “long history.” The chiropractor had treated Cleys for about 1-1.5 years, with treatment ending in 2013.

About one to two years after treatment stopped, the chiropractor started receiving random legal threats over Cleys’ injuries.

Cleys was injured after a car crash in 2012, records show. He had seen the chiropractor for several sessions but the pain never went away.

Cleys is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.