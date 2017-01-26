Theft suspect rams deputy’s car during pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department vehicles were rammed by a theft suspect during a pursuit in Milwaukie on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office got a call reporting a theft at the Lowe’s on SE Johnson Rd. A deputy and K-9 patrolling the area saw the suspect vehicle, a dark Volkswagen Jetta, and tired to stop it.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed into the deputy’s car and a semi-truck in the Walmart parking lot. The suspect left the parking lot and eventually rammed into another sheriff’s office patrol car head-on.

Three suspects then tried to flee on foot but were captured by deputies and K-9 Grimm. The driver, Jeremy Grina, is being held on charges of theft, felony hit and run, attempt to elude a police officer, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and assault on a public safety officer. The 2 passengers, Benjamin Esterberg and Andres Duarte, were booked into the jail for theft charges.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the suspect car ramming his car. Grimm was checked out but not injured, however one suspect was injured by the K-9. He was taken to the hospital.