Teen driver admits guilt in 2016 fatal crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who lost control of his vehicle last year was convicted after the crash killed one person and injured others.

During a plea hearing on Thursday, Jake Pruett – who just turned 19 – pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminally negligent homicide, 4th-degree assault, and 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The sheriff’s office said Pruett lost control of his vehicle while making a turn on Cedar Canyon Road. His vehicle ended up leaving the road and went down an embankment near Cedar Canyon Road and Hartwick Road.

Colin Fleming was critically injured in the crash and rushed to the hospital, but died several days later.

Several other people in the vehicle driven by Pruett were injured in the crash. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said speed was a factor in the crash.

