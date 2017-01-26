Oregon liquor sales break records in 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bad weather did not stop Oregonians from enjoying a drink this winter — in fact they were buying more liquor than ever.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced record-breaking sales for November and December 2016. In November, sales exceeded $50 million and more than $70 million in December. That’s a 7.3% and 6.9% increase from 2015, respectively.

OLCC Executive Director Steven Marks said due to the holidays, December is the biggest shipping month, and they worked hard to stock shelves.

“Despite the severe weather in many parts of the state, our distribution center crew worked with transportation carriers to get products on store shelves in time for the holidays,” Marks said.

Sales this year were higher than ever, with more than $1.12 billion in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016. That’s $100 million more than 2012-2014.

The OLCC said people buying more expensive liquor and the increase in population in the state are factors in the increase. Four new liquor stores have also opened in the Portland area in 2016.

Most revenue from the OLCC goes into the state’s general fund but portions also benefit cities, counties and mental health, alcoholism and drug services.