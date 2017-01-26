Mt. Hood Meadows gearing up for 50th anniversary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows is gearing up for a huge milestone, their 50th anniversary, and they’re inviting everyone to join in the celebration.

Everything started with the Old Blue ski lift and an inaugural run from Gretchen Fraser, an American gold medalist from the 1948 Olympics.

“She rode Blue up to the top and skied down and burst through the Meadows open banner,” said Dave Tragethon, Vice President of Communications for Mt. Hood Meadows.

That was the ribbon cutting for Mt. Hood Meadows.

Tragethon said it only took the Olympian a couple of minutes to complete the inaugural run because back then the resort was much smaller with only 2 chair lifts.

Now, the resort has 11 chairs, and 6 of them are high-speed quads. This provides skiers and snowboarders more access to the resort’s terrain.

“Year after year after year, as Meadows has moved into new areas, grown and expanded out to here, people come back, and they say, ‘This is the best terrain I’ve ever skied,’” said Tragethon.

That is exactly what the founder of Mt. Hood Meadows, Franklin Drake, envisioned. He was a skier and had hiked the area, so he knew it would be the perfect place to build the resort. Through plenty of growing and expanding, the spirit of the resort hasn’t changed.

“It’s a lifestyle, and we want people to embrace it. We want them to understand how important it is to come up here from a mental standpoint, from a physical standpoint,” said Tragethon.

As part of its anniversary celebration, the resort is encouraging skiers and snowboarders to pull out hold photographs, reconnect with old friends and head up to the mountain in order to make new memories.

The commemorate the anniversary, Mt. Hood Meadows is offering a special 50-time pass (limit 50), a special midweek $50 lift ticket and learning to ski or snowboard packages (limit 50 each).

A Facebook group has been established to collect and share personal stories, as well as reflections of guests and team members.