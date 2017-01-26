Man gets 20 years for Springwater Corridor rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parolee convicted of kidnapping and raping a cyclist along the Springwater Corridor in March 2016 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal.

Thomas Peacock pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping in connection with the incident involving a 22-year-old girl.

The victim told police she was riding her bicycle on the trail when her tire went flat. She flagged down a man to ask for his help changing the tire, police said. But the man, later identified as Peacock, allegedly threatened to kill her with a knife if she screamed as he forced her into a wooded area south of the trail where he is accused of sexually assaulting her.

Peacock had an outstanding parole warrant at the time. He was released from prison in 2015 after being behind bars since 1984 for burglary, robbery and 3 counts of attempted aggravated murder, among other convictions.

His sister, Dora Peacock-Kessler, previously told KOIN 6 News she heard about the Springwater Corridor incident on the news, and knew her brother was responsible.

“I know in my heart and in my soul he did this, and he’s bad,” she said. “He doesn’t have a history of rape, but he does have a history of violence.”

