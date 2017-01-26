Google Maps adds parking feature for Android app

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Google is launching a new feature for the Google Maps app that will show drivers parking difficulty at their destination.

People who drive in big cities know finding a place to park can be difficult. Now, instead of just factoring traffic and distance into your travel time, the app will calculate how hard it will be to find a place to park once you get there.

The parking difficulty feature will show limited, medium or easy parking in the area. It’s estimated based on historical data, not the real-time parking situation.

The new feature is available in 25 metro areas in the U.S. for Android phone users. There’s no word yet on when iPhone users will get this update.