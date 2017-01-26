Driver in wrong way crash on Hwy 26 pleas guilty

Related Coverage Both drivers in fatal Hwy 26 crash suspected drunk

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was intoxicated when he drove the wrong way on Highway 26 has pled guilty to the indictment against him.

Armando Gallegos, of Hillsboro, took a plea deal earlier this month with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the plea agreement, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of DUII.

According to police, around 1 a.m. on April 26, emergency dispatchers started getting reports of a wrong way driver on Highway 26 near the Sylvan exit. The 911 callers were reporting that Gallegos was travelling west in the eastbound lanes.

About 10 minutes later, police got reports that the vehicle Gallegos was driving struck a Honda Civic with three occupants.

Brandon D. Wendall, 20, a passenger, was killed.

The driver of the Honda, Taylor Melger, was also intoxicated, according to police. A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. KOIN 6 News is not identifying her.

KOIN 6 News will update this story once the formal sentencing is complete.