Bill would prevent firing workers for off-the-job pot use

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill filed in the Oregon Legislature would prevent workers from being fired for off-the-clock marijuana use (both recreational and medical).

Senate Bill 301 seeks to prohibit “conditioning employment on refraining from any substance that is lawful to use in [Oregon].”

It would also prevent employers from not hiring someone for marijuana use.

SB 301 amends ORS 569A.315, which originally protected workers that used lawful tobacco products while on their own time. The bill would update that law to read as follows:

It is an unlawful employment practice for any employer to require, as a condition of employment, that any employee or prospective employee refrain from using a substance that is lawful to use under the laws of this state during nonworking hours.

The bill does provide exceptions if the substance restriction relates to a bona fide occupational qualification or the performance of work while impaired. The protections also don’t apply if an applicable collective bargaining agreement prohibits off-duty use of the legal substance in question.

A similar situation took place in Lane County when a man was fired for off-duty medical marijuana use. An arbitrator ruled that the county erred in firing him for medical marijuana use that the man says was based on the recommendation of a doctor for side effects from cancer treatment.

He was given his job back and nearly $22,000 in back pay.

Read the entire bill below.