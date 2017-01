PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was injured during a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Thursday.

Police say the shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Northeast Glisan Street.

At least one person was transported to the hospital by paramedics. The person’s condition is unknown but officers on scene said their injures do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333