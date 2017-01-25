‘Top Chef’ contestant search comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland area chefs, get ready to show your stuff — “Top Chef” is casting in Portland on January 30.

“Top Chef” is a competition show where chefs compete in culinary challenges and are judged by professional chefs.

The nationwide search for chefs to compete on season 15 of the award-winning series will including meet and greets with past contestants.

Gregory Gourdet from “Top Chef” season 12 will meet with applicants at Departure on January 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gordet is the executive chef at Departure, which specializes in pan-Asian cuisine.

Season 15 will take place in Charleston, South Carolina and airs on Bravo. Those interested in attending the meeting with Gourdet should email topchefcasting@magicalelves.com