Schools work on plans to make up for snow days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School districts in the Portland metro area continue to deal with the aftermath of losing several days to extreme winter weather in December and January.

Most districts in the area had to cancel school for at least 9 days, far exceeding the built-in makeup days in their schedules. Now, they are faced with making up lost instructional hours and days for thousands of students.

In Oregon, students must be in school for at least 900 hours, depending on grade level. K-8 need 900, 9-11 need 990 and seniors need 966. Washington requires 180 days of instruction.

While some school districts have already laid out plans to make up those hours, others are still exploring their options.

The Beaverton School District announced Monday that it would make up a total of 6 days.

The Portland Public Schools board of directors met Wednesday night to discuss several potential options for making up days. Some of their proposals were to eliminate late start and early release, and add June 14 to the calendar.

They also explored various other ideas including cutting recess, conferences, staff development, adding more days to the end of the year and converting planning days to instructional days. All those ideas would require approval from the Portland Association of Teachers or input form families.

Vancouver Public Schools is requesting an emergency instructional-day waiver from the state. The district has already found a way to add back 4 lost days, but are hoping to excuse students from another 4.

VPS added January 30 and June 19, 20 and 21 to its calendar.

Other districts have not yet release their plans to make up days but KOIN 6 will have that information when it becomes available.