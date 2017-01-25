Protests expected throughout Portland Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests are expected throughout the city on Wednesday.
The Direct Action Alliance threatened unrest unless Mayor Ted Wheeler fired Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman by Tuesday night, which did not happen.
The group is angry about police response to Friday’s anti-Trump protests. Police said their actions were in response to protesters who threw “rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids,” at officers dressed in riot gear.
In response to the calls for his termination, Marshman said, “I’m not going to resign.”
The chief told KOIN 6 News he was “surprised” they called for his resignation. He’s been managing local protests for 26 years and said he always deploys the least amount of forces possible for protests.
Inauguration Day 2017 Portland protesters
Inauguration Day 2017 Portland protesters x
Latest Galleries
-
Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire
-
Brazil therapy dogs
-
Top Oregon Photos of 2016
-
Remembering Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016
-
Remembering Carrie Fisher 1956-2016
-
Pet Walk
-
500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission
-
Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair
-
Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
-
Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday