Protests expected throughout Portland Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests are expected throughout the city on Wednesday.

The Direct Action Alliance threatened unrest unless Mayor Ted Wheeler fired Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman by Tuesday night, which did not happen.

The group is angry about police response to Friday’s anti-Trump protests. Police said their actions were in response to protesters who threw “rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids,” at officers dressed in riot gear.

In response to the calls for his termination, Marshman said, “I’m not going to resign.”

The chief told KOIN 6 News he was “surprised” they called for his resignation. He’s been managing local protests for 26 years and said he always deploys the least amount of forces possible for protests.

